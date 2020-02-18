New American Funding Expands Presence with New Seattle Branch

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a leader in the mortgage industry, is pleased to announce its expansion in Washington with a new licensed branch in Seattle. The grand opening event will take place on Wednesday, February 19th, at 4PM PST.

The full-service branch will allow New American Funding to better serve Seattle Washington and the surrounding communities by providing various loan options to its borrowers. The branch specializes in a wide range of purchase and refinance products, which includes Jumbo, FHA, VA, Conventional and Down Payment Assistance programs.

"We're excited to be part of this community," said Branch Manager Yesenia Celestino (NMLS #1399227). "The Seattle area is an important housing market for us. We are now able to provide loan solutions to not only the Latino community across the state of Washington, but for all of our borrowers, who also include first-time homebuyers."

With over 15 years of business development and mortgage lending experience, Celestino will oversee the new branch and focus on the housing needs of the community and help more families get into their dream home. Her main objective is to enhance the quality of the lending experience for all homebuyers.

Regional Vice President Tony Blodgett saw the benefit of opening a branch in Seattle with Yesenia Celestino.

"Yesenia is the ideal person to help lead the Seattle market," said Blodgett. "New American Funding is constantly growing, and Yesenia understands what it takes to help individuals reach their goal of homeownership."

Celestino looks forward to bringing New American Funding's high-level customer support to the area while actively expanding the company's presence.

The newest branch is located at 1448 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107. The branch can also be reached at https://branch.newamericanfunding.com/Seattle,WA

For more information about the grand opening, contact Yesenia Celestino at YCelestino@nafinc.com

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 120,000 loans for approximately $30 billion, 197 branches, and about 3,200 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

SOURCE New American Funding

