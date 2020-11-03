New American Funding Hires Charles R. Lowery, Jr. as Director of Legislative Policy and External Affairs

Lowery brings more than 20 years of mortgage, housing, and advocacy experience to the position. Based in Washington, D.C., he will represent the company in aligning with national organizations to advance the company's mission of increasing Black homeownership. Lowery is also responsible for designing and managing New American Funding's legislative and regulatory research and analysis. He will develop comprehensive internal and external messaging on policy goals and solutions, while driving recommendations through policy papers and testimonies.

"We proudly welcome Charles to New American Funding," said Patty Arvielo, President of New American Funding. "He brings his immense regulatory expertise to the company and is perfectly aligned with our commitment to increase homeownership in communities of color."

Lowery will also spearhead the New American Dream initiative, designed to build Black home buying confidence through education, accessibility to credit, and mortgage career awareness.

"My commitment to helping the Black community matches New American Funding's vision," said Lowery. "Together, we can make Black homeownership an achievable goal and a transformative way to build generational wealth."

Previously, Lowery served three years as the Director of State Regulatory Relations for a major financial services corporation. Before that, he spent five years with the NAACP, including as Interim Senior Director of the National Economic Department and Director of Fair Lending and Inclusion.

His experience in the mortgage/consumer financial services areas includes seven years as General Counsel and Legal Counsel with the D.C. Department of Banking and Financial Institutions; five years as Policy Counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending; and two years as Acting Director of Military Saves.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 152,000 loans for approximately $37.8 billion, 200+ nationwide locations, and about 4,300 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

