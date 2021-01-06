New American Funding Hosting Unique Event: Bridging the Gap in Black Homeownership

Due to this initiative and others, New American Funding continually bypasses other large lenders in lending to minorities. New American Funding's purchase lending is 44.9% more than the industry average in lending to minorities and 101.5% more than the industry average in lending to Black borrowers.

To further positive change, New American Dream is hosting a unique digital event, "Bridging the Gap in Black Homeownership," where experts will discuss strategies and techniques to increase Black Homeownership.

The keynote speaker is Kristy Fercho, Wells Fargo's Executive Vice President, Head of Home Lending. Joining Fercho will be Gwen Garnett, Program Director at the Center for Financial Advancement, and Antoine Thompson, National Executive Director of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

"Dr. Martin Luther King had a Dream and here at New American Funding we want to do our part in keeping Dr. King's Dream Alive! In addition to a national day of service, we honor Dr. King's Dream of equal opportunity every day through our New American Dream initiative," said Charles Lowery, who is New American Funding's Director of Legislative Policy and External Affairs and leads New American Dream. "We hope that you can join us for this important program."

The event is Thursday, January 14 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific/6:00 p.m. Eastern and accessible to all.

