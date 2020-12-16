New American Funding Launches Innovative Mentorship Program

The program allows the mentor to share their knowledge and help the mentee develop the skills needed to pursue their career goals.

New American Funding is launching the program because it believes in its employees, wants them to thrive, and works to ensure their continued success. The company also offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, extensive career training in various areas of the mortgage business, competitive benefits packages, and signing bonuses for certain positions.

The company has hundreds of open positions nationwide, including many remote career opportunities.

The program is emblematic of New American Funding's company culture initiative: NAF360, which ensures employees feel balanced and are treated with respect. NAF360 is overseen by the People and Culture team, who work to foster an environment conducive for employee growth.

New American Funding is consistently recognized as a top employer. In the last year, FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® named the company a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, a Best Workplace for Women, and a Best Workplace for Millennials.

"We care deeply about everyone at New American Funding," Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo said. "I'm thrilled to lead the 360 Mentorship Program and invest in our greatest resource, our people. They are the secret to our success, and we can't wait to see our outstanding team flourish."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 163,000 loans for approximately $41.4 billion, 190 nationwide locations, and about 4,700 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

