New American Funding Named One of the Best Workplaces in Texas

New American Funding has five branches in Texas, including locations in Austin and Plano. Austin is also home to the company's mortgage servicing operation, which currently manages more than 181,000 loans for approximately $46.7 billion.

The company's Texas team focuses on helping home buyers and homeowners through every stage of the mortgage journey, providing industry-leading customer service to their borrowers.

"We are proud to make this special list for the second year in a row," Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "Our team in Texas is full of hardworking individuals who have helped make this company what it is today. This recognition means a great deal to us."

New American Funding is consistently honored as one of the best places to work in the nation. The company has recently been recognized as a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace for Millennials, and a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance.

The company is also constantly looking to expand its team. New American Funding has numerous open positions nationwide, including many remote career opportunities. The company offers an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, career training, high-level mentoring, competitive benefits packages, and signing bonuses for certain positions.

