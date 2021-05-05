New American Funding Partners with Kavison Homes
HENDERSON, Nev., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding, a national mortgage lender, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as the lender of choice for the Kavison Homes community, "The Pines in Downtown Las Vegas."
Todd Stratton, owner of Kavison Homes, whose latest project, The Pines at John S Park, the newest community in the Downtown Las Vegas art district area, is dedicated to serving future residents of Southern Nevada. Phase One of The Pines at John S Park is slated to start at $605,000.
"Kavison Homes is excited about this unique opportunity to be the first new construction in the John S Park area in 35+ years," said Stratton. "Our floor plans and elevations will uniquely feature a modern and sleek look but will still maintain a similar feel to what was built in the 1960s."
"I have had a long and productive relationship with Todd Stratton and Kavison Homes," said Chris Garza, SVP, Mid Pacific Region for New American Funding. "As a long-term resident of the area, I'm well aware of Todd's proud history of building in the valley. His newest endeavor will serve a niche area in the Southern Nevada market. It's extremely gratifying for his company to place its continued trust in us to assist its buyers throughout the homebuying process."
New American Funding currently serves its mortgage customers from two Las Vegas valley locations:
Henderson
1348 Paseo Verde Pkwy, #200
Henderson, NV 89012
Tel: (702) 203-0110
Las Vegas
8906 Spanish Ridge Ave., Ste. 201
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Tel: (702) 203-0110
In addition to an established home purchase loan program that works closely with local real estate partners, these branches offer area residents home refinancing opportunities. Other home financing options for new home buyers and existing homeowners include conventional, FHA, and VA loans, as well as down payment assistance programs and cash-out refinances.
About New American Funding
New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 192,000 loans for approximately $49.9 billion, 184+ nationwide locations, and about 4,900 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.
