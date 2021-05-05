New American Funding Partners with Kavison Homes

"Kavison Homes is excited about this unique opportunity to be the first new construction in the John S Park area in 35+ years," said Stratton. "Our floor plans and elevations will uniquely feature a modern and sleek look but will still maintain a similar feel to what was built in the 1960s."

"I have had a long and productive relationship with Todd Stratton and Kavison Homes," said Chris Garza, SVP, Mid Pacific Region for New American Funding. "As a long-term resident of the area, I'm well aware of Todd's proud history of building in the valley. His newest endeavor will serve a niche area in the Southern Nevada market. It's extremely gratifying for his company to place its continued trust in us to assist its buyers throughout the homebuying process."

New American Funding currently serves its mortgage customers from two Las Vegas valley locations:

Henderson

1348 Paseo Verde Pkwy, #200

Henderson, NV 89012

Tel: (702) 203-0110

Las Vegas

8906 Spanish Ridge Ave., Ste. 201

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Tel: (702) 203-0110

In addition to an established home purchase loan program that works closely with local real estate partners, these branches offer area residents home refinancing opportunities. Other home financing options for new home buyers and existing homeowners include conventional, FHA, and VA loans, as well as down payment assistance programs and cash-out refinances.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 192,000 loans for approximately $49.9 billion, 184+ nationwide locations, and about 4,900 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

