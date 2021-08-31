New American Funding Wins Two 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

These two 2021 Stevie Awards for Great Employers categories recognize the world's best employers and the achievements of individual professionals since the beginning of 2020. Award winners are determined by the votes of employees, the general public, and scores of industry experts.

The company's co-founders, the husband-and-wife team of CEO Rick Arvielo and President Patty Arvielo, guided New American Funding to a record-breaking year in 2020. Doubling its loan volume from 2019, the Inc. 5000 company originated $30.5 billion in new mortgages.

To accommodate the increase in business, the company hired 2,776 new employees in 2020. Today, the company has over 4,700 employees and 179 nationwide locations, including 169 branches and 10 call centers.

New American Funding thrives thanks to their culture known as "NAF360" that makes employees feel valued and balanced, while promoting all-around respect for everyone they employ or do business with. The company continues to attract an incredibly diverse workforce composed of 60% women, 45% minorities, and 38% Millennials.

As the company grows, it cultivates key opportunities with state-of-the-art training and technology, as well as special mentorship programs that give participants a pathway for growth.

"We're extremely honored to have received two Stevie Awards," Rick Arvielo said. "We continue to grow our business and celebrate our diverse team that cares as much about each other as making our customers' dreams of homeownership come true."

To learn more about New American Funding's career opportunities, visit their careers page.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 206,000 loans for approximately $53.8 billion, 179 nationwide locations, and about 4,700 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

www.newamericanfunding.com

