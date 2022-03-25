New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Loudspeakers, with the Market to Reach $8.8 Billion Worldwide by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 6599

Companies: 306 - Players covered include Altec Lansing, LLC; Amaoto Industrial Co., Ltd.; B&W Group Ltd.; Bang & Olufsen; Bose Corporation; Boston Acoustics, Inc.; Cambridge SoundWorks; Creative Technology Ltd.; DEI Holdings Inc.; DEI Holdings Inc.; Focus Audio, Inc.; German Physiks; Harbeth Audio Ltd.; Harman International Industries, Inc.; Jean-Marie Reynaud; Klipsch Group, Inc.; Nortek Inc.; Polk Audio; QLN AB; Sammi Sound Tech Co Ltd.; Sonance, Inc.; Sonos. Inc.; SpeakerCraft, Inc.; Velodyne Acoustics, Inc.; VOXX International Corporation; Yamaha Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Segment (Soundbars, Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers, Subwoofer Speakers, Outdoor Speakers, In-Wall Speakers, Other Product Segments)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Loudspeakers Market to Reach $8.8 Billion by 2026

Market prospects for loudspeakers closely follow consumer sentiments and confidence, disposable personal income levels, household debt levels, personal spending patterns especially on durable goods including entertainment products and penetration home audio equipment such as DVD/Blu-Ray players, MP3 players, Home Theater Systems, and PC media centers. Future growth in the market is poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music and the ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities. Portable speakers and soundbars will magnetize growth, given their primary advantage of high quality sound in a small form factor. Continuous investments in product R&D efforts by manufacturers will also help sustain growth by acting as a catalyst for value added innovation in feature and performance improvement.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.8% share of the global Loudspeakers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With the rise of digital music, streaming has outpaced CD to become the dominant format. While physical music sales steadily declined between with the advent of MP3 and file sharing, on the other hand, digital music sales witnessed exponential growth. The digital format facilitates the creation of new business models such as the widespread adoption of music streaming services.



The need to wirelessly beam streamed music into every room in a home is driving demand for wireless speakers. Wireless speakers are the fallout of the massive rise of digital music and the resulting collection of music on hand-held devices which brought portability into the spotlight as a vital need. Portable speakers, smart speakers, and soundbars are poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music. The ensuing rise in popularity of portable, smartphone and tablet speakers, and docking speakers with wireless/Bluetooth capabilities is also expected to boost further growth prospects.

Subwoofer Speakers Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Key factors contributing to growth in demand for subwoofer speakers include compact size, easy portability, versatility, ease-of-use, convenience, and affordability, growing importance of voice-matched speakers for a realistic sound reproduction, rising indispensability of multi-channel audio speaker components, and the need for high quality sound by the video gaming industry. In the global Subwoofer Speakers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$654.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$957.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.