New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Surgical Gloves, with the Market to Reach $4.9 Billion Worldwide by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 1194

Companies: 132 - Players covered include Ansell Ltd.; Berner International GmbH; Cardinal Health Inc.; Erenler Medikal; Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd; Medline Industries, Inc.; Sempermed; Shield Scientific; Supermax Corporation Berhad; Top Glove Corporation Berhad and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material (Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Other Materials); End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2026

A surgical glove is a sterile glove worn by surgeons and other health professionals to prevent contamination of the patient during surgical procedures and to protect the hand from exposure to potentially infectious materials. Surgical gloves are made of either natural rubber latex or synthetic rubber (chloroprene, thermoplastic elastomers). The global surgical gloves market is slated to remain in the vibrant mode and continue gaining from strong demand across healthcare facilities, ramp-up in elective surgery volumes and high attention on hygiene. The market growth is augmented by spurt in surgical procedures, rising cognizance about merits of using gloves, and favorable initiatives to push awareness pertaining to hospital-acquired infections. Global glove demand that skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 is slowing returning to normalcy. The demand and average selling prices witnessed a steep increase owing to the outbreak and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as countries are successfully vaccinating their populations, the glove prices are decreasing to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Amid the falling glove and raw material prices, most customers are following a wait-and-watch approach, delaying plans to restock gloves in huge volume. Meanwhile, competition is expected to intensify as more glove makers such as those from China, Vietnam and Thailand enter the gloves manufacturing space. This would present opportunities for major players to engage in acquisitions and mergers leading to industrial consolidation in the long term. The market is gaining from ongoing technological advancements intended to improve the safety and quality of products. These developments have resulted in availability of high-quality polymers that offer enhanced tear and wear resistance.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Gloves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Latex Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.4% share of the global Surgical Gloves market. Nitrile gloves have emerged as an effective synthetic alternative to natural rubber latex gloves, given its relatively better performance and cost effectiveness due to the inherent technology and weight. These gloves are expected to be the main driver of growth in the global rubber gloves market, owing to their strong adoption in developed markets due to rising health awareness. Nitrile gloves are effective options for healthcare professionals like surgeons who have frequent exposure to sharp tools, infections, blood or other harmful substances or objects known to cause infection or illness.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.4 Million by 2026

The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$901.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets such as the US and Europe continue to dominate the global market for surgical gloves, even as a major chunk of medical glove manufacturing takes place from South East Asia. Demand is high in these regions due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, standards and regulations, with a sizable number of clinics, hospitals and medical institutions. High level of awareness and advancement in medical technologies are other factors supporting high consumption. Several emerging markets across the world are seeing demand for medical gloves continue to rise driven by growing affluence, increasing incidence of various diseases and as a result their treatment, rising volume of surgical procedures, improvements in healthcare services, government regulation and rising awareness on safety and prevention. With China and India leading this growth, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest growing regional market for disposable medical gloves worldwide.

Vinyl Gloves Segment to Reach $373.6 Million by 2026

In the global Vinyl Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$163.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$300.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.