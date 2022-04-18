New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Vinyl Windows, with the Market to Reach 211.5 Million Units Worldwide by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Companies: 221 - Players covered include Andersen Corporation; Anglian Group Ltd.; Atrium Companies Inc.; Chelsea Building Products Inc.; Compozit Home Systems; Croft LLC; Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd.; Deceuninck N.V.; ENERGI Fenestration Solutions; Groupe Lapeyre; Harvey Building Products; International Window Corporation; Internorm Fenster International GmbH; Intus Windows; Jeld-Wen Inc.; Kaycan Ltd.; Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc.; Masco Corp.; MI Windows and Doors LLC; Okna Windows Inc.; OmniMax International Inc.; Pella Corporation; PGT Industries Inc.; Ply Gem Industries Inc.; Soft-Lite LLC; Southern Shade Window & Door Inc.; Weather Shield Manufacturing Inc.; Weru GmbH and Others.

Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 211.5 Million Units by 2026

Vinyl windows provide numerous performance benefits in comparison to wooden and metal windows. Vinyl windows perform remarkably well in terms of energy and thermal efficiency ratings, and can seamlessly reduce heating and cooling costs of a home or building, while offering environmental benefits. Because of Vinyl's polymer properties, Vinyl windows are resistant to rust, rot, corrosion, blistering, flaking and infestation by termites or other insects. Interest in Vinyl windows has significantly increased during the last two decades, which led to significant infusion of funds into technology developments and product improvements. Various innovations have been reported or are presently underway that primarily focus on using sophisticated technologies to expand functionality, efficiency, ease of operation and novel applications along with growing focus to further cut down prices. For instance, unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC or PVCu) has emerged as highly viable low-maintenance substitute for wood for window frames and sills, in replacing worn-out single glazed windows and installing double glazing in new buildings. These factors bode well for the market going forwards, driving the adoption of vinyl windows in existing and emerging applications. Expanding application areas that include homes, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, educational institutions, and healthcare units among various others, are also driving overall demand for Vinyl windows.

Growth in the vinyl windows market would be largely boosted by stable economic scenario, increasing level of consumer affluence in many parts of the world, and the enduring industrialization efforts of the developing countries. Vinyl windows are easier to be deployed in new constructions although a significant portion of the demand in the long term would be for retrofits. Market for new installations is being driven by the growing number of new high-rise buildings that demands secure, efficient, comfortable, and cost-effective building technologies. New installations of Vinyl Doors and Windows primarily depend on the health of the construction industry, and therefore any increase in construction activity automatically increases market opportunities. Modernization of existing buildings in developed markets such as the US, Canada, France, and UK, among others, represents a major contributor to global revenues. Replacement demand is also driven by the global 'green' standards for infrastructure and other statutory requirements which compel buildings to become more energy efficient. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 181.1 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 211.5 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 47.7 Million Units in 2022, While China is Forecast to 44.1 Million Units Reach by 2026

The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 47.7 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 44.1 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR. Vinyl windows market is currently witnessing steady growth in both the developed as well as developing regions. Although developed nations constitute the largest markets for Vinyl windows, the developing countries offer opportunities for growth supported by the high number of new construction expected to be completed in these countries, particularly in China and India. In both larger and smaller cities of India and China, the expanding IT, Manufacturing, IT Enabled Services (ITeS), and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) sectors are necessitating the need for vertical expansion thereby fuelling demand for green building technologies within the high-rise buildings. The rise in the retail sector in these countries is yet another major growth driver. Rising energy consumption in buildings sector compelled governments in the developed world to frame and implement regulations and codes that focus on enhancing energy efficiency in buildings, which in turn led to spurt in adoption of various technologies that aid in minimizing energy consumption of buildings. Roll out of new building codes and stringent green regulations by governments have therefore laid strong foundation for vinyl windows market in the US and other developed regions. Further, a majority of large vinyl windows manufacturers are located in these regions, and uptake of advanced production technologies and methods and implementation of robust business promotion campaigns is prevalent among these vendors, all of which contribute to growth and progress of vinyl windows market in the developed world. More

