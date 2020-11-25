New and Familiar Holiday Traditions in Tacoma and Pierce County

Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, Tacoma

November 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021; 5 – 9 p.m.

The spectacular holiday tradition is still going strong, with 700,000+ lights, 3-D animal displays and a longer light tunnel than ever before for the perfect festive photos.

Fantasy Lights in Spanaway

Spanaway Park, Spanaway

November 21, 2020 - January 3, 2021; 5:30 – 9 p.m.

A 2-mile drive along Spanaway Lake, lit by more than 300 displays, makes Fantasy Lights the largest drive-thru holiday lights experience in the Pacific Northwest.

Holiday Magic at the Fair

Washington State Fairgrounds, Puyallup

December 4, 2020 – January 3, 2021; 5 – 10 p.m.

The traditional holiday festivities at the Washington State Fairgrounds have transformed into a drive-thru experience with festive light displays, tons of fair food favorites and holiday music to round out the joy.

Gig Harbor Lighted Boat Parade

Gig Harbor Waterfront, Gig Harbor

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020; 5 p.m.

All along the Gig Harbor waterfront, lighted boats will float past, playing festive music, usually with a couple Santas thrown into the mix.

Reverse Parade of Lights

Lakewood Towne Center, Lakewood

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020; 6– 8 p.m.

Instead of lining the streets for the big Lakewood annual parade, the "floats" will line the streets, and you and your family can stay in your car and drive by, keeping a safe, respectful distance.

Snowshoeing at Mount Rainier

Longmire and Paradise, Mount Rainier National Park

All winter

Rent snowshoes at Longmire for a full day of hiking around Longmire (the Trail of the Shadows is a great short hike), or road-conditions permitting, head up to Paradise for wide-open snowfields and views that will stop you in your tracks.

A Weekend Cabin Getaway for the Family

Ashford, Elbe, Eatonville

All winter

When you're looking for some true social distance while staying close to the ones you love, think about booking a night or a weekend away at a cabin or lodge at Mount Rainier.

SOURCE Travel Tacoma-Mt. Rainier Tourism & Sports