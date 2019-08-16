New and Improved: Premier Amateur Sports Listing Engine, ACA Hoops Unveils New Website and Partnership with Sports Facilities Management (SFM)
Aug 16, 2019, 17:17 ET
CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As youth and amateur sports continues to grow across the U.S., so too does the need for industry partnerships to leverage the growth. For more than 20 years, ACA Hoops has served as a leading amateur basketball listing service for venues, events, leagues, and more. As part of a major brand update, ACA Hoops has launched a new website to feature new and improved functionalities as well as up and coming facilities. This summer, ACA Hoops has partnered with Sports Facilities Management (SFM) to feature the firm's indoor basketball facilities within the firm's portfolio, known as the SFM Network.
A representative from ACA Hoops commented, "From a youth basketball perspective, we've seen continuous growth in the number of tournaments being listed on ACAhoops.com year over year. The good news for teams looking for a tournament in which to play is that they have lots of options. On any given weekend, it's likely that they'll find state, regional, or national events put on by both professional tournament organizers and teams looking to raise funds. It was time to evolve and get on pace with the growth in the industry. We're happy to work with SFM to bring new facilities to the forefront."
"We're building the SFM Network of facilities, tournaments, vendors, and talent through new partnerships and relationships," says Ashley Whittaker, VP of Business Development and Marketing at SFM. "ACA Hoops is an uncontested leader in the digital space for event owners and teams. We're proud to have our facilities listed on the site and to be able to feature them as part of our expanding network. There are kids who will get the chance to play in amazing facilities because of partnerships like this – and that's what drives us."
The ACA Hoops team has focused on improving functionality on the website as well as offering improved listings for partners. Some features include improved tournament, tryout, league, camp, clinic, and facility listings. Featured on ACA Hoops are world-class facilities, including Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Rocky Top Sports World, and Rocky Mount Event Center as well as some new facilities opening late this and early next year: Cedar Point Sports Center (Sandusky, OH) and Community First Champion Center (Grand Chute, WI).
For more information or to feature your listing, visit acahoops.com. For more information on planning a new facility or joining the SFM Network, visit: sfmnetwork.com
About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management
Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) and Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) are both headquartered in Clearwater, FL. Founded in 2003, SFA has served more than 2,000 communities, produced more than $10 billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts, and provided funding strategies and solutions for more than 120 youth and amateur sports and recreation complexes worldwide. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation, and event venues nationwide. Since 2014, SFM-managed venues have hosted more than 75 million visitors and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com.
