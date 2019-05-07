New and Improved REMBRANDT® DEEPLY WHITE® Toothpaste Promises Three Shades Whiter Smile in One Week

"The season for weddings, graduations, parties and reunions is upon us. With these occasions come many reasons to smile. Rembrandt toothpastes offer one of the fastest and most effective options for whitening teeth. So, when a camera captures those big moments, be confident that your smile is looking its best," said Don Cumming, global brand director for REMBRANDT.

REMBRANDT DEEPLY WHITE + Peroxide fluoride toothpaste delivers superior whitening power while strengthening and restoring enamel. Plus, a great new peppermint flavor helps freshen breath as specifically formulated ingredients fight tooth discoloration.

REMBRANDT toothpastes are made with the same enamel-safe ingredients used by dentists to remove deep stains, so consumers can feel confident caring for their smiles with clinically designed products that work.

To achieve even brighter results, use the toothpastes with one of REMBRANDT's highly effective whitening kits and power whitening toothbrushes. Visit www.rembrandt.com to learn more and find products using the store locator.

About REMBRANDT®

Developed by cosmetic dentist and whitening pioneer, Dr. Robert Ibsen, REMBRANDT® was the first-ever whitening toothpaste on the market. While the whitening category has grown over the years, REMBRANDT® —unlike other oral care brands—remains solely centered on the science of whitening teeth. REMBRANDT® continues to focus on the development of products that are scientifically proven to whiten, maintain, and protect your smile.

