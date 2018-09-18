New Anti-Bullying Campaign in San Fernando Valley Includes 24-Hour Telephone Hotline

VAN NUYS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In coordination with the back-to-school season, the San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center, Inc. has unveiled a telephone hotline and webpage for students being bullied or parents concerned about bullying. A chat line is in the process of being designed and will be live soon.

The campaign theme is "Be A Hero – Rise Up Against Bullying." The 24/7 hotline number is (866) BeAHero (232-4376) and the web site address is 866BeAHero.com.

Counselors are available live to talk on the phone on a 24-hour basis. In-person advocacy, as well as educational, informational programs and resources are available for students, parents and teachers.

"You are not alone," said Jennifer Calderon, LMFT, LPCC, Assistant Director for Transitional Youth & Family Support Services. "We take bullying very seriously. And with the launch of this program, kids and parents and teachers have a place to turn to if they are being bullied or are concerned about bullying."

"We are having an Anti-Bullying event at the Northridge Fashion Center, Saturday, September 29 from 1p-3p, in the outside courtyard next to Dave and Buster's. In addition to speaking about bullying at the event, we will also be distributing free information and free items with the hotline information printed on them.

We are also placing ads on radio, television and online, designed to reach our key target audiences across the Los Angeles area," she added.

It's a sad fact that, nationally, nearly one-third of all students grades 6-12 will be bullied," said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. "San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center is launching a first-of-its-kind, 24/7 Countywide hotline number for kids, parents and teachers to help stop bullying. This campaign is critical not only for our young people, but also for all the adults who care about them."

The San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center, founded in 1970, provides behavioral health services to individuals and families of all ages and ethnicities in the San Fernando Valley regardless of their ability to pay. The Center treats approximately 15,000 clients annually and operates 40 programs at 22 sites in LA County.

This project is made possible through funding by the Federal Victims of Crime Act, Grant #XB16018579, awarded by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. (CalOES).

SOURCE San Fernando Valley Community Mental Health Center, Inc.