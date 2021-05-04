New Antimicrobial Coatings for Printed Products Increase Safety in the Workplace and Marketplace

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was just a matter of time before breakthrough coating technology offered up a way to make your printed materials even safer.

We have known about antimicrobial soap products for years. Now, a similar ingredient is showing up in toys, plastics, furnishings, and most recently printed materials.

Westamerica Communications, a California-based end-to-end print and marketing company, has embraced this new technology and has found a ready audience with customers that produce client-facing marketing materials such as brochures, signage, corporate folders and more.

Vice President Mark DeBellis explained, "We believe that Westamerica can play a small role in reducing the transmission of dangerous microbes through a very simple and effective process. The finished product is indistinguishable from those without, and it costs only pennies to add. Each printed piece can carry the optional CLEANERPRINT symbol for additional consumer awareness."

The credit union industry has responded to this development and sees this type of protection as another added feature that can be provided to members. Common usage includes printed brochures and newsletters that are often handled many times.

Deb McLean, VP Marketing at Nova Credit Union recently produced her new series of brochures with Westamerica using this new technology. She explained why.

"Since we are living in such 'interesting times,' whenever a new product is developed that adds to the safety of our members and our team, we are going to move forward on it quickly. This antimicrobial treatment on our marketing materials, along with the cleaner print logo, serves as a reminder to our members and our team that we are taking every extra step to ensure their well-being and safety."

How it Works

Westamerica's Antimicrobial Protection is a complete surface coating applied directly to the paper during the printing process. When microbes land on the protected surface, they cannot survive, resulting in permanent 24/7 product protection and material that is 99.9% cleaner than an untreated piece.

The CLEANERPRINT Logo and Web Support

Westamerica President Doug Grant shared the exciting background on the CLEANERPRINT program, logo and support. "We knew that consumers would want to know if their product has been treated and to also have the ability to learn more about the process. We created a dedicated web page at www.cleanerprint.com to act as a resource for those that want to know more."

Affordable assurance for your printed materials

For just pennies, the treatment delivers a cost-effective and permanent antimicrobial product protection of your printed materials. It's perfect for all types of paper board and stocks and can be finished in both gloss and matte UV or aqueous coatings and leaves it 99.9% cleaner.

Typical uses include:

Product Brochures Paperboard Packaging Signage

Calendars Newsletters Product

Product Hang Tags Instruction Sheets Greeting Cards

Corporate Folders Menus Business Cards

Direct Mailers/Postcards Gift Wrapping

