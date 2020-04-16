New App Helps Students Spread Hope During The COVID-19 Pandemic

BELOIT, Wis., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruize , a mobile application that aims to change the way people interact by helping them become more mindful about selflessness, set volunteer goals and track their impact, is launching a campaign to help people "be better intentionally." Dr. Nicole Sdao , Founder of the mobile app's parent company LetsTHRIVE360 , asks the question; "What if to be better people we have to be more intentional, what if, we have to exercise our altruism?" In the wake of the pandemic that has created a global recession and mass isolation, this tech founder has researched many ways that we can stay connected to people and have an impact.

Dr. Nicole Sdao, Founder/CEO of LetsTHRIVE360 Download The Altruize Mobile App

Altruize means to exercise your altruism. Altruism is more than just volunteering, much more. It's selflessness, consideration, compassion, kindness, decency, big-heartedness, charity, and the synonyms go on. "There are so many ways to give back and be selfless both during and because of this COVID-19 event. I see Altruize as a way to help encourage our students to get involved and make a positive, lasting impact on those in need," says Amanda DoAmaral, Founder/CEO of Fiveable , a social learning platform for Advanced Placement Students to engage with teachers online through interactive study materials including live streams, trivia battles, and community forums.

Altruize is collaborating with Fiveable to offer students, educators, and parents a series of webinars allowing them to share their experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic as it relates to helping others. Registration is free at www.altruize.com/webinars and the presentation is live-streamed weekly through the end of April. Discussions will include; hope, direction, and utilizing resources, such as an E-Book created to challenge the students to continue to spread altruism from home called The 5 Top Ways To Spread Altruism From Home , with over 65 ways to help people worldwide during the Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place order.

This initiative was launched in tandem with their Facebook group, The Altruize Tribe , that focuses on telling the story of volunteers and the organizations they serve. Nicole hopes that sharing ways to be mindful of human interaction and connecting like-minded selfless people will bring us closer together as a global community.

The tech founder is a former Beloit gBETA Alumni and Rockford EIGERlab Fast Pitch Winner , and a certified Qualified New Business Venture . She is also a grant recipient from the female-led nonprofit Doyenne Evergreen Fund Group in Madison, WI, who has nurtured countless female-led businesses in their initial startup phase to completion.

LetsTHRIVE360's Purpose Statement

We help people be better, intentionally. Our mission is simple. Create a better world through technology that empowers people to be intentional about helping each other.

Tell a better story. Live a better life.

www.letsTHRIVE360.com

Social Media

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Media Contact:

TC Bell, Co-Founder/CMO

[email protected]

(224) 218-0279

SOURCE Altruize by LetsTHRIVE360

Related Links

http://www.letsTHRIVE360.com

