New Appery.io Templates Make Application Development More Accessible

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel, a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, today announced that Appery.io, a leading low-code app development platform, has released Appery.io Templates. With its ready-to-go and fully functioning application templates, Appery.io gives users a solid foundation to create unique applications without the need for mastering app coding.

"We have been listening to user feedback and are happy to offer our community Appery.io Templates to make programming even easier," said Eldar Chernitsky, Head of Product at Exadel. "These templates have been designed with a common vision in mind - that our apps must be easily customizable and require minimal development efforts from the user. With Appery.io Templates, users can quickly change the way an app looks or modify the app behavior without having specific development skills."

Today, new and current users can take advantage of the following templates:

Meditation & Sleep App: this application template is designed for creating playlists that will help in practicing self-guided meditations or relaxation techniques. Quiz App: this template can be used to build professional-looking quizzes that can be taken on any device. CheckList App: this template helps users create checklists with reminders to get things done and for tracking daily activities. Duties App: a great example of a simple yet efficient duties management app so that all daily, routine tasks can be easily arranged for.

This is the first in a series of templates expected from the Appery.io platform.

Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

