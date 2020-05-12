New ArmorBoss™ Products From PS Public Protection™ Support Safer In-Person Communication

The ArmorBoss family is made up of a variety of versatile, protective clear shields that bring safety and peace of mind to virtually any in-person conversation. Available in countertop, tabletop and floor stand models, each shield is constructed of durable, transparent acrylic that protects users on both sides from germs that result from sneezing and coughing. ArmorBoss shields are ideal for any business or industry that utilizes areas where face-to-face-conversations are necessary (or encouraged). Examples include banks, retail stores, restaurants, coffee shops, lobbies, reception desks, door security points and break rooms to name a few. Several models can also be used for machine guarding / particle protection in an industrial environment (such as a factory).

"In-person, face-to-face communication is still incredibly important to building trust and establishing long-term relationships in business," says Chris Handlos, National Sales Manager for PS Public Protection. "Our ArmorBoss products will ensure that safe, in-person collaboration is still an option."

To learn more about PS Public Protection and the ArmorBoss line of products, call 877-446-1519 or visit www.pspublicprotection.com.

PS Industries manufactures in-person conversational safety shields (PS Public Protection™), safety/fall-protection products (PS Safety Access™), industrial doors (PS Access Solutions™), and flood-protection products (PS Flood Barriers™). With custom fabrication capabilities, PS Industries serves a wide variety of sectors, including manufacturing, banking, retail, energy, agriculture, food processing, and the military. PS Industries is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

