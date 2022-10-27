New Art Installation Makes Leucadia Donuts Even Sweeter

North County artist Taylor Chapin debuts colorful and quirky hand-painted mural on iconic Leucadia Donut Shoppe building

LEUCADIA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 36 years, drivers on the 101 Coast Highway have become used to the white stucco building home to the popular Leucadia Donut Shoppe. Today, passersby are getting treated to more than just donuts after Taylor Chapin, a local artist who has been visiting Leucadia Donuts since she was a little kid, transformed the building with a mural that is truly a feast for the eyes.

Bold, bright, and wildly patterned, the eye-catching mural brings new life to the iconic building. With a nod to the coastal Leucadia aesthetic, the image depicts a lounging figure covered head to toe in blue and white wavy patterning atop of pink striped towel, cast above a sea of blue and green patterned triangles. The larger-than-life painting packs quite the playful punch on this previously mundane white wall.

"I absolutely loved doing this project. It was invigorating to get out of the studio and create a mural using an entirely new format. Everyone I worked with was incredibly supportive and excited about my first-ever North County installation. Having been born and raised in Encinitas, it was an honor to create this piece for a community that is so near and dear to my heart," said Chapin.

The new mural will be on display permanently on the Leucadia Donut Shoppe building, located at 1604 N Coast Hwy 101 in Encinitas. Chapin's art may seem familiar as her work was recently featured in the Oolong Gallery in Solana Beach and the Quint Gallery in La Jolla. The Oceanside Museum of Art also featured Chapin as a solo exhibition last year. To learn more about Taylor Chapin's and her upcoming exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in San Diego, visit http://www.taylorchapin.com/exhibitions-1.

About Taylor Chapin

Chapin was born and raised in Encinitas, California. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from San Francisco Art Institute in 2016, and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of California San Diego in 2022. She currently lives and work in Oceanside, California.

Working in both oil and acrylic, Chapin's paintings examine advertising, branding, superficiality, and the construction of value under the lens of American neoliberal capitalism. Her work questions our mindless drive toward industrialized American consumerism, the contents of which fill and fetishize our interior and exterior spaces. She reimagines mundane consumer goods, emphasizing their inherent banality while simultaneously enshrining them, questioning how value is manufactured and challenging the perceptions of what is real/unreal, and valuable/valueless. Find more information at www.taylorchapin.com or follow the artist @blackbearss on Instagram.

