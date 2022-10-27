New article discusses EIS as a potential clinical measure of skin barrier integrity

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that a recently published article in the journal 'Molecular Psychiatry', a part of Nature, named "Ectodermal origins of the skin-brain axis: a novel model for the developing brain, inflammation, and neurodevelopmental conditions" discusses that EIS may represent an alternate clinical measure of skin barrier integrity that may function as a surrogate for neurodevelopmental divergence.

The article describes Electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) as a recently emerged promising alternative measurement of skin barrier function. EIS is a non-invasive indicator of epidermal integrity, rapidly measuring the skin's resistance to the flow of alternating imperceptible currents. Considering the likely differences in cell size and orientation between typical and abnormal skin, EIS has been suggested as a useful proxy for disease status. Currently, EIS has been observed to successfully differentiate between healthy, lesional and non-lesional skin in adults with AD, with these readings inversely correlating to TEWL.

In the article the authors hypothesize: "In this paper, we propose a novel hypothesis, that there is an antenatal link between skin and neurodevelopment, partially underpinned by the tissue's shared ectodermal origin with common molecular factors. Additionally, we evaluate postnatal mediators of this skin-brain co-vulnerability, considering the role of epidermal keratinocytes and the cutaneous microbiota in cortical development. Accordingly, we hypothesize that skin barrier integrity may represent an accessible and novel biomarker to aid in the early detection of neurodevelopmental divergence. We further propose that skin barrier integrity may play a crucial role in mediating the relationship between environmental triggers of infection, immune processes, and neurodevelopment, with potential to reduce the impact of such environmental triggers by improving skin barrier integrity."

The article is available through the following link:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-022-01829-8

"This study shows the increasing interest in EIS and Nevisense and that it can become a very useful clinical measure in the management of different diseases when looking at skin barrier integrity. Previous studies have already shown that Nevisense can discriminate between patients with and without atopic dermatitis through non-lesional skin measurements and this has created the basis for the interest we see as EIS has the potential to track improvement after therapy. We believe that Nevisense and EIS have the potential to become a standard of care in this space and a very significant opportunity for SciBase", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

