New Astrological Dating Website 12andUs Launches to Allow Users to Better Know Themselves and Others

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the dawn of civilization philosophers, artists, poets, and writers have associated romantic love with the night sky. Whether it is the inspiration of their twinkling light against a sea of blackness or something deeper, stars have always held a fascination in humans.

The new website, 12andUs.com, wants to present an option for those seeking self-understanding, discover their attitudes about love and relationships, and accept their unique traits through highly personalized astrological reports.

12andUs offers free comprehensive readings that similar sites charge for.

"There is really something to this ancient wisdom that is real, is resonating, and is a tool to better understand ourselves and the people we love. What this site helps with is to first understand our own traits and innate skills, then the relationships we have with others, by not only allowing us to understand why we do things we do or feel the way we do, but also learn the same about others and understand in which areas we uniquely match with others and which the potential difficulties are. This can help you with your life goals, with family relationships, romantic as well as friendship or business ones," says company CEO and founder Ivo Quartiroli.

The website will not only help to navigate user's current relationships but potentially lead to others who have subscribed to 12andUs that they may be compatible with.

In addition to this, 12andUs can forecast the feelings, the inner attitudes and the pitfalls on a certain date, based on the astrological transits, both for the individual and for the couple.

There's also a special section dedicated to the 2020 horoscope, based on personalized planetary transits on an individual birth chart (nothing to do with the generic "signs" horoscopes). Opportunities, limitations, surprises and deep transformation for 2020 are well covered in extensive readings.

12andUs is about helping people become more aware of themselves and the people around them through personalized astrology and making meaningful connections.

For more information visit: www.12andUs.com

Media Contact Info

Ivo Quartiroli

Email: 12andUs@12andUs.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE 12andUs

Related Links

http://www.12andUs.com

