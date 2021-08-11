New At-Home Finger Prick Test Helps People Understand How They're Responding To SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine In 24-48 Hours

"Everyone needs to know their numbers," said Wilson

According to the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, if you have had the virus, you can test your protection from contracting it again and if you received the vaccine you can test your body's response.

When someone gets vaccinated the immune system makes a bunch of antibodies for the SARS-CoV-2 but only a fraction can actually block or inhibit the virus from infecting our cells.

"Inhibition rate relates to the number of those key blocking antibodies. This test is new and tests more than general antibodies -- it tests for the specific subsect of antibodies that block the virus from attacking your cells. It's a game-changer in the fight against SARS-CoV-2," Dr. Sean Taylor, who works with Epitome Risk on behalf of Genscript, explained.

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor a vaccine response offering for their clients. CEO Lisa Wilson said Epitome Risk wanted to make this test readily available for people at home.

cPass ™, the new test protocol offered by Epitome Risk is helping people understand how well their SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is working. Unlike other tests the Center For Disease Control (CDC) warns against, cPass ™developed by Genscript and sold by Epitome Risk, zeros in on the exact subsect of antibodies that block the virus from attacking your cells. cPass ™has been awarded the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization.

FourthWall Testing is a private lab owned by Epitome Risk that offers rapid COVID testing services, neutralizing antibody testing, and immune assessment solutions. Wilson says the cPass test can be ordered online for $170, which can be reimbursed through flexible spending accounts, and includes roundtrip shipping to your home and back to the lab. Test results are provided to clients in 24-28 hours. Epitome Risk has been measuring neutralizing antibodies since December 2020. FourthWall Testing is one of the only labs in the world measuring performing a longitudinal study of vaccinated people," said Wilson.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor an offering for their clients.

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVIEW:

Lisa Wilson , Epitome Risk co-Founder

, Epitome Risk co-Founder Wilson led the development of at-home testing protocols for cPass ™, a new antibody test that shows your body's response to the COVID vaccine or previous infection.

Mike Millett , Epitome Risk co-Founder

, Epitome Risk co-Founder Millet has built a robust safety and compliance program and supported it with cutting-edge technology. Millet has more than 30 years of field and C-Suite risk management experience.

Media Contact

[email protected]

cell:667-206-0208

SOURCE Epitome Risk

Related Links

https://www.epitomerisk.com

