New Audio Novel Shows Both Sides of Political Turmoil

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Life-Spark LLC proudly announces the audiobook release of the novel Love Is Never Past Tense by Janna Yeshanova. Newly released on Audible, iTunes and Amazon, the audio book takes its place aside hardcover, paperback and electronic versions already available on Amazon. The Audible edition and Kindle eBook are WhisperSync enabled.

Audiobook Cover

About the Story: A hot summer romance leads to a hasty marriage, a quick divorce, and years of struggling to survive the fall of the Soviet Union until the lovers find each other again from opposite sides of the ocean. Written as a classic Russian romance, the protagonists struggle against cataclysmic changes around them. She pushes through bureaucracy seeking escape to the west. He stays behind, coping with the increasing perils of the world around him gone mad. In their darkest moments, they look to each other. When the question is "fight or flight" there are no good answers. Beneath the surface of this vividly realistic love story, Yeshanova gives a peek behind the iron curtain not revealed in the west.

About the Author: Originally from the former Soviet Union, Janna Yeshanova escaped in 1989 when persecution became violent. This required getting permission to emigrate and a long dangerous train trip across central Europe with her elderly mother, her young daughter, and the $126 she was permitted to take out of the country. She did this by overcoming gridlock in Russia, animosity and graft at the border, and neglect in the west. Safely out of Soviet control, Janna and her family spent months as refugees waiting for permission to come to the United States. Arriving in the United States knowing not a soul, Janna began to rebuild her life. She earned a second master's Degree and was invited as a speaker at the Bosnia and Herzegovina International Peace Conference in 1996.

Her book, Love Is Never Past Tense, offers a message of hope and inspiration, showing that nothing is impossible if you believe in yourself.

Audio Book at audible.com https://adbl.co/2FrEWAs

Audio Book at Amazon https://amzn.to/2Bt9s8W

Audio Book at iTunes https://apple.co/2Kvh8KX

Amazon Author Page https://amzn.to/2AhhY9j

Amazon Kindle https://amzn.to/2Ku6h3S

Book Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quPSNk7EnoA

Blog http://bit.ly/2lM9TAb

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/loveisneverpasttense

Twitter https://twitter.com/JannaYeshanova

Contact:

Janna Yeshanova, M.A, M.Ed., PCC

(614)306-5522

205464@email4pr.com

www.loveisneverpasttense.com

SOURCE Life-Spark, LLC

Related Links

http://www.loveisneverpasttense.com

