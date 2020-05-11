New Auto Insurance Limits May Be Costly for Arizona Drivers

TUCSON, Ariz., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Arizona requirements for auto insurance coverage take effect on July 1, as a result of Arizona Senate Bill 1087. This legislation increases the required auto insurance coverage limits to $25,000/$50,000/$15,000. Arizona limits are presently set at $15,000/$30,000/$10,000.

A coverage increase was needed to help ensure that Arizona drivers have adequate protection, particularly considering the rising costs of medical care, automotive repairs and litigation. However, this increased protection comes at a price, and may result in sticker shock when policies come up for renewal.

"In the past, drivers carried insurance with a combined limit of $55,000. Now, the combined limit is $90,000. That's 40 percent more coverage and in some cases, drivers could see a 40 percent premium increase from their carriers as a result," explains RightSure President, Jeffery Arnold.

With those projections in mind, drivers who pay $100 per month now, could pay $140 per month when their policies renew after July 1. This change applies to all insurance companies that sell insurance in Arizona.

RightSure is spreading the word, encouraging all Arizona drivers to plan ahead. "Don't stick your head in the sand and wait until the last minute to discover that you can no longer afford your auto insurance," Arnold says. "Investigate your options now, long before your rates skyrocket on July 1. It could save you a lot of money in the long run," he adds.

Auto insurance rates vary by carrier and state, so shopping with multiple insurers is key to saving money. It doesn't have to be a time-consuming process. RightSure offers a free service that does all the work for drivers. Their automated quote engine will shop rates from more than 40 insurance carriers and let drivers know their top three auto insurance options. With that knowledge, drivers can make a smart decision to either keep their existing auto insurance or ask RightSure to move them to a new carrier.

