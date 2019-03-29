New Automotive Sorting and Inspection Company, ContainAsort, Inc., Launches Grand Opening in Dearborn, MI

DEARBORN, Mich., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ContainAsort, Inc. a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and service provider of high-quality sorting and inspections services to the automotive and manufacturing industry, has announced the grand opening of their Dearborn, Michigan operations located at 15320 Michigan Ave. Dearborn, MI, 48126.

ContainAsort, Inc. is a Michigan-based company that is WBENC, ISO 9001:2015 certified, as well as UAW represented. The company prides itself in offering its customers responsive, experienced sorting and inspection services. The company's customers are the most important part of its business and it works tirelessly to ensure they are completely satisfied.

"We created ContainAsort Inc. to represent the highest quality assurance service teams in the industry for our customers," said Mrs. Jinan Dalloo, CEO of ContainAsort, Inc.

For more information on ContainAsort Inc., please visit the company's website at www.containasort.com, or contact Henry Yacoub at Hyacoub@containasort.com or 313-919-0283.

