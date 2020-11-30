New award celebrates the role of long-term care pharmacies and facilities front line staff in the fight against COVID-19

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) and Navigator Group Purchasing, Inc., an MHA company, are proud to support and serve the long-term care pharmacies and senior living facilities that make up our membership as they tirelessly work to provide care to their patients. This work continues regardless of the challenging conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, further exacerbated by the natural disasters that have occurred this year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has effected every state in the United States. Given our role providing group purchasing and technology solutions to our members, we hear from our members how front-line staff has been going above and beyond since the beginning of the outbreak. The new Frontline Recognition Award is but a small way for us to say thanks and recognize the value our pharmacy and facility members deliver for the benefit of their residents which are highly vulnerable patient populations with complex needs", says Diane Koontz, President of MHA.

More than 170 front-line staff at our members have received a gift card and certificate to acknowledge their efforts. "We are so blessed to have so many caring people work in this battle against COVID-19. These awards are truly a blessing for our employees that work on the front lines every day," remarks Tammie R. Allison, Executive Vice President of Procurement at Meridian Senior Living in Bethesda, MD.

"We are touched to witness the amazing resilience and determination of our members and their front-line staff as they deal with the immense challenges they face today. We are proud to shine a light on the value our members bring to the delivery and continuum of care", comments Fred Bonaccorso, Executive Vice President, Navigator. Additionally, considering the wild fires that have provided additional challenges for the senior living communities serving the West Coast, a Red Cross donation is being made to support the combat against these natural disasters.

Ted Sullivan, Vice President, Long-Term Care Pharmacy Sales at MHA, adds "The mission of our members brings them many remarkable stories, experiences, and moments. By providing a platform for our members to share their stories, we hope to further highlight and celebrate the role they play in providing health care services to highly vulnerable patient populations." To read pandemic response stories shared by our long-term care pharmacy members, please visit https://www.mhainc.com/About_MHA/MHA_Member_COVID-19_Responses/

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mhainc.com.

About Navigator

Navigator Group Purchasing, Inc., an MHA company, is the experienced leader in skilled nursing, senior living, and CCRC purchasing services, delivering savings and cash flow improvements to its members. Navigator members have access to the largest and most comprehensive group purchasing portfolio of food, medical and business programs, innovative services, and management tools.

