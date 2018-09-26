New award-winning RICOH Supervisor brings more profitability and productivity to print businesses

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINT 18, Booth #3011) -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced a cloud-hosted, vendor-agnostic solution that empowers printers to accurately and quickly gather high-value data from across their operations to increase profitability and productivity. Scalable and secured, RICOH Supervisor collects, sorts and analyzes data from Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints and presents it in visual, intuitive, informative dashboards. These dashboards can be tailored to measure a variety of key performance indicators (KPIs), providing visibility into the most important performance drivers in a shop's unique production environment.

"If production printers in 2018 understand one thing above all else, it's the importance of data," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We understand, too. And we know that data delivers more actionable insights – which ultimately lead to more profits and productivity. The combination of Supervisor and our service experts leaves virtually no limit to what we can measure for our valued customers. Ultimately, Supervisor can be tailored any way that best suits customers' unique business needs."

Red Hot Technology award-winning Supervisor allows printers to better identify areas where automation can save time and money, and drive increased ROI on existing equipment. This comprehensive, granular information can provide decision makers with key insights into how their business runs day-to-day and moment-to-moment, empowering them to make better-informed decisions to meet their unique needs and requirements. Furthermore, Supervisor enables the comparison of actual throughput with what is scheduled, so users can analyze workflows and individual device and operator statistics to help optimize the performance of their processes and assets.

The solution provides detailed breakdowns of KPIs, both in real time and historically, that can help businesses identify and address bottlenecks, uncover patterns and trends, and more intelligently and accurately estimate jobs. It aggregates and analyzes key data, sourcing information from any device or software, including those not manufactured by Ricoh. From there, Ricoh's service professionals can help businesses quickly determine actionable insights aimed to boost profitability and productivity.

Custom dashboards, developed by Ricoh experts, empower users to enhance decision making and operational performance. They offer instant visibility into key operational metrics and provide a bird's-eye view into historical performance, recurring busy times, job type trends and staff performance. Additionally, different dashboard views can be provided to different levels of users, so supervisors and managers at every level can quickly access needed information for their specific function.

Supervisor is fully scalable to meet the unique goals and demands of print operations of all sizes. Furthermore, Supervisor is delivered via Ricoh's secured, cloud-hosted applications platform, offering instant upgradability and convenient, subscription-based pricing.

