New BD Benchtop Cell Analyzer Enhances Laboratory Access and Accelerates Scientific Research

Fluorescence-activated cell sorter (FACS) technology enables the precise isolation of selected single cells from complex samples. This new BD cell analyzer offers researchers and scientists, regardless of their experience and level of expertise, access to proven technology to conduct a variety of flow cytometry experiments, helping them save time by using lab resources more efficiently and expand research capabilities in their own laboratories.

"We know from our customers that research time and resource allocation are critically important factors in determining the most appropriate cell analyzer to perform their work," said Puneet Sarin, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "We strive to be sensitive to the needs of all laboratories regardless of size and expertise, by providing cell analyzers that meet their individual requirements."

This BD FACSymphony™ A1 Cell Analyzer features BD FACSymphony™ instrument technology with the flexibility to meet a broad spectrum of research needs from small particle research to 16-color immunophenotyping, along with industry-standard BD FACSDiva™ Software for streamlined workflows from system setup to data acquisition and analysis. The BD FACSymphony™ A1 Cell Analyzer joins the extended family of BD FACSymphony™ Cell Analyzers and Sorters and is an important addition to this comprehensive line up of flow cytometers to make powerful flow cytometry capabilities more accessible to researchers.

The compact size of the system makes it ideal for individual laboratories with limited space. Researchers can perform independent detection of both large and small particles, such as extracellular vesicles on a single instrument using the optional BD® Small Particle Detector. It also enables larger laboratories to perform exploratory experiments without tying up free-standing cell analyzers needed for more complex, longer lead-time experiments.

BD Leadership in Cell Analyzers

BD Biosciences has been the leading provider of innovative technology and advanced solutions in flow cytometry systems since 1974 when the first fluorescent activated cell sorter was introduced. From simple, highly accessible personal flow cytometers that can be used on a routine basis in a wide range of applications to highly advanced, high-parameter cell analyzers to resolve and analyze rare cell populations and distinctive phenotypes in a heterogeneous cell population, BD offers a broad portfolio of flow cytometers for all research needs. Workflow automation, standardization across instruments and sites, and connectivity are all critical for a successful lab. Along with BD flow cytometry reagents and acquisition and analysis software and informatics tools, BD provides a complete solution for all cell analysis needs. BD cell analyzers are backed by 40+ years of expert training, service and support. BD continues to innovate through partnership and collaboration with customers.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

The products described in this announcement are Class 1 laser products and for research use only and not for diagnostic or therapeutic use.

