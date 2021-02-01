New Beltone Rely provides premium hearing aid experience at an affordable price

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone (www.beltone.com), the nation's leading hearing care retailer with approximately 1,500 locations in North America, today introduces Beltone Rely, a full collection of hearing aids offering proven technology and advanced features and services normally only available in premium-priced hearing devices.

Beltone Rely is packed with some of the latest technology, including leading rechargeable options that deliver 30 hours of power on one charge.

According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 30 million U.S. adults with hearing loss could benefit from using hearing aids, but don't use them. While untreated hearing loss has physical, social, emotional and mental health implications, less than one in three of adults with hearing loss aged 70 or older has ever used a hearing aid; with even fewer adults (16 percent) under 70 ever using them. Cost is often cited as a reason for not treating hearing loss.

Beltone is taking active steps to help people connect with loved ones and the world around them with the launch of Beltone Rely. Based on an advanced chip platform that delivers clear, natural sound quality, Beltone Rely is packed with some of the latest technology, including leading rechargeable options that deliver 30 hours of power on one charge.

"Too many people are leaving their hearing loss untreated, having limited financial means to justify the investment," says Beltone President Mike Halloran. "Beltone Rely is a great new option if you are just getting started with hearing aids or want to upgrade with an advanced solution at an affordable price. Now more people can get the best hearing care, which will help them stay in touch with others and participate fully in life."

Beltone Rely also allows direct streaming of calls, music and other audio connecting to Apple® and Android™ devices, while preserving battery life using the latest Bluetooth® Low Energy streaming technology available.

Beltone Rely has an easy-to-use phone app that further enhances the hearing experience and can connect with a range of wireless accessories for extra help in challenging listening situations or to stream sound from a TV.

With the current pandemic restrictions, the Beltone HearMax App even allows Beltone hearing care professionals to hold video consultations and make real-time adjustments via a smartphone, without the need to visit the clinic.

Beltone Rely is available exclusively at Beltone hearing centers nationwide. It joins the revolutionary Beltone Imagine in the strongest collection of Beltone hearing aids yet, offering proven, premium products for any lifestyle at an affordable price. Low monthly payments are available at participating locations. Every purchase automatically includes BelCare, a lifetime care and protection service available only with Beltone.

Every Beltone location has put stringent COVID-19 precautions into place.

Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services, and support in more than 1,500 offices across North America. Beltone remains the most trusted brand among adults aged 50 and older.

