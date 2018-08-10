New Best Practices, LLC Study Examines how Medical affairs is Using Digital Tools to Serve External and Internal Stakeholders

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitization is changing the way medical affairs groups in pharma are serving internal and external stakeholders.

Virtual communication, mobile apps, data analytics tools, interactive platforms and medical booths are a part of the medical affairs function's everyday activities. However, the speed of digitization, the effectiveness of digital planning and execution, and the level of digital resourcing vary widely among different pharmaceutical companies. Facing an industry-wide movement toward digital, medical affairs leaders need to develop digital transformation plans, secure resourcing, and identify small and big opportunities.

To share current practices regarding medical affairs use of digital tools to serve stakeholders, research and consulting leader Best Practices, LLC has published a new study, "Driving the Value of Digital Initiatives in Medical Affairs."

The study found that medical communication and medical strategy groups lead digital strategy in pharma companies with mature digital groups. A common mistake is that many organizations don't have a group leading digital initiatives or there are too many groups leading it, which creates the problem of accountability.

Key topics addressed in the 65-page report are:

Digital Services to Medical Affairs Groups

Digital Capabilities in Medical Affairs

Roles and Reporting in Digital Medical Affairs

Empowering Patients through e-Medical Initiatives

Key Trends and Emerging Digital Issues in Medical Affairs

Medical affairs leaders will be able to use the research results to develop digital transformation plans, secure resourcing, and identify small and big opportunities.

For this research, Best Practices, LLC engaged 68 industry professionals from 35 companies through a benchmarking survey, focus group interviews and a round-table discussion.

To access the full report or to download a complimentary summary containing insights found in this report, click on the following link: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1506.htm.

For related research, visit the Best Practices, LLC Web site at www.best-in-class.com/.

ABOUT BEST PRACTICES, LLC

Best Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The firm conducts primary research and consulting using its comprehensive proprietary benchmarking tools and analysis.

