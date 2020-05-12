New Better-For-You Snack Combines Americans Love For Nuts And Nut Butter

A recent survey shows that more than 70% of people typically turn to nuts, seeds or trail mixes as their snack of choice.* The popularity of nut spreads are also on the rise with more than 60% of people indicating that they eat nut or seed butters one or more times per week.** Nubu Nut Butter Bites meet the consumers need for home or on-the-go snacking options, combining consumers' preference for healthier snacking with a nutty indulgence.

"People love to snack. In fact, 50% snack once or twice daily. Many turn to nuts because they are healthy, crunchy and easy to take along. Nut butters are equally delicious and satisfying," said Dawn Sykora, vice president, marketing of Mount Franklin Foods. "Nubu combines the best of both snacks by using nuts and nut butter in a mess free, bite-size treat that can be enjoyed anywhere."

Nubu Nut Butter Bites combine crunchy nuts with natural peanut butter in three varieties that are free of artificial colors and flavors, and are gluten-free, preservative-free and vegan-friendly:

Nubu Nut Butter Bites with Cashews feature the savory flavor combination of peanut butter and cashews in a balanced sweet snack. The soft crunchy texture, plus the subtle creaminess from the cashews make it a palate pleaser.

feature the savory flavor combination of peanut butter and cashews in a balanced sweet snack. The soft crunchy texture, plus the subtle creaminess from the cashews make it a palate pleaser. Nubu Nut Butter Bites with Peanuts offer a rich, natural peanut butter base with added peanuts to create a delectable bite with just six simple ingredients.

offer a rich, natural peanut butter base with added peanuts to create a delectable bite with just six simple ingredients. Nubu Nut Butter Bites with Pecans combine the sweet, rich, buttery flavor of pecans in seven simple ingredients to create a satisfying, unique nut snack treat.

"People are looking for snacks with clean and simple ingredients to keep them satisfied, but they don't want to sacrifice taste," said Sykora. "Nubu is a delicious treat for mindful eaters and fits into the smart choices that many of us seek."

Available in 5- or 6-ounce bags, nut butter lovers can leave the spoon and jar at home because Nubu's convenient, sharable pouches make them easy to pack and take on the go. Nubu Nut Butter Bites is available online and in mass merchants and grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.nubusnacks.com.

*IRi, The State of the Snack Industry Survey, April 2019

**Mintel, January 2020

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products and mints headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and foodservice distributors through its Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut, Hospitality Mints and Element Food Solutions divisions.

For more information please visit www.MountFranklinFoods.com.

