New Beverly Hills Home Hotelier video series brings Beverly Hills experience to homes everywhere

The web series features some of the world's most exciting and luxurious hotels, including: Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, SIXTY Beverly Hills, The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Beverly Hilton, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Each video takes a behind-the-scenes look at how the hotels create some of the unique amenities or services for which they are so well known:

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel : During the 30 th anniversary of Pretty Woman, the Beverly Wilshire shows viewers how to have their own Pretty Woman moment by replicating the Feeling Pretty cocktail – the wildly popular namesake of the famous movie which showcased the hotel over three decades ago

: During the 30 anniversary of the Beverly Wilshire shows viewers how to have their own moment by replicating the Feeling Pretty cocktail – the wildly popular namesake of the famous movie which showcased the hotel over three decades ago SIXTY Beverly Hills : A local yogi guides viewers through a five-minute morning yoga routine to start the day centered and strong from SIXTY's picturesque rooftop pool deck

: A local yogi guides viewers through a five-minute morning yoga routine to start the day centered and strong from SIXTY's picturesque rooftop pool deck The Beverly Hills Hotel : The McCarthy Salad has been served in The Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge since the 1940s, and now Executive Sous Chef Jon Hiller shows viewers how to recreate the celeb-favorite dish in the comfort of their own home

: The McCarthy Salad has been served in The Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge since the 1940s, and now Executive Sous Chef shows viewers how to recreate the celeb-favorite dish in the comfort of their own home The Beverly Hilton: Upon completion of its extensive interior renovation, The Beverly Hilton discusses easy design tweaks to enhance your living space

Upon completion of its extensive interior renovation, The Beverly Hilton discusses easy design tweaks to enhance your living space The Peninsula Beverly Hills : Executive Chef David Codney walks viewers through the essentials of replicating Peninsula's world-famous afternoon tea at home, focusing on scones, lemon curd, and smoked salmon sandwiches

: Executive Chef walks viewers through the essentials of replicating Peninsula's world-famous afternoon tea at home, focusing on scones, lemon curd, and smoked salmon sandwiches Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills : Executive Chef Roger Thomas creates the perfect, immunity-boosting green smoothie from the Avec Nous kitchen at Viceroy L'Ermitage

: Executive Chef creates the perfect, immunity-boosting green smoothie from the Avec Nous kitchen at Viceroy L'Ermitage Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills: Director of Spa Amanda Raich shares easy-to-follow skin care and wellness tips, straight from Waldorf Astoria's celebrated La Prairie Spa

"We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Beverly Hills as soon as people are ready to travel again," said Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB. "But in the meantime, we're excited to bring the Beverly Hills experience into the homes of our guests around the world with our new Beverly Hills Home Hotelier series. As we wait for travel to resume, we hope that this video collection will inspire creativity, incite reminders of happy travel memories, and generate some excitement for what's ahead."

Each year, Beverly Hills welcomes millions of visitors to experience world-famous shopping and dining, picturesque streets and legendary five-star service in its famed city. With the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 crisis bringing travel to a near halt, the Beverly Hills hospitality community has responded by coming together to show little known tips to create a little bit of Beverly Hills at home and remind visitors that they cannot wait to welcome everyone back to Beverly Hills soon.

All seven episodes of the Beverly Hills Home Hotelier series are now available for streaming at https://www.lovebeverlyhills.com/articles/view/home-hotelier-video-series. Videos are also available on IGTV and as highlighted stories on Instagram @LoveBevHills.

