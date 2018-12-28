New Big Capacity LG TWINWash And Dryer Sets New Standard For Laundry Convenience

The new large-capacity washer and dryer feature a 27-inch LG TWINWash front-loader and a DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer. While the main washer handles the larger loads, the SideKick washer below is ideal for smaller loads that can't wait or more delicate clothing that requires custom care. With an increased capacity in the main washer and simultaneous washing capability, LG TWINWash is perfect for large families. It can even accommodate a king-size comforter and full set of bedding at the same time.

The advanced washer also is able to wash items in less time, thanks to LG's cutting-edge technologies like TurboWash®360° which combines five powerful jets with 6Motion™ technology that enables water to penetrate deep into fabrics. The new dryer's Dual Inverter Heat Pump means even more energy savings, and with a lower drying temperature that helps clothes last longer and shrink less. Additionally, the Auto Cleaning Condenser keeps the condenser free of lint and debris to improve air circulation, saving homeowners a chore and ensuring superior drying results.

Equipped with SmartThinQ technology, the LG TWINWash washer and dryer are compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling the user to turn the machines on or off, start or pause a load, monitor the cycle status and more using simple voice commands and a smartphone app. The dryer's Smart Pairing function eliminates the need to manually choose a drying cycle as LG's intelligent technology suggests the most optimal setting.

"Introduced in 2015, our TWINWash demonstrates LG's innovation to laundry care that is constantly evolving to provide even more convenience," said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "By constantly enhancing our core technologies, we will continue to deliver intelligent products that make life easier."

The LG TWINWash with TurboWash360° and dryer with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump will be offered in a new Black Steel finish for a premium, luxurious addition to any home. See these and other advanced laundry products from LG at CES® 2019 from January 8-11 in booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

