New Biometric Study Proves Pet Acoustics® Canine Music Lessens Stress and Anxiety in Dogs

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents and veterinarians know that canine behavioral stress is often triggered by their acute hearing to sounds in the environment. Dogs hear two times more than human hearing. To modify behavioral stress in dogs, Janet Marlow, Founder of Pet Acoustics , innovated a science-based music process specifically for canine acute hearing. To biometrically prove the positive benefits of Pet Acoustics® music for dog anxiety, a study was initiated to analyze the pulse rate, HRV data and activity levels of different dog breeds while listening to the canine-specific music. The data compared the biometrics of each dog when the music was playing and equally with the music not playing. Each dog wore a Petpace Smart Collar which collected the dog's vital signs and behavior patterns. The data was collected in real time and could be seen on a cloud-based analysis engine program provided by Dr. Asaf Dagan DVM, Chief Veterinary Scientist of PetPace LTD.

The music played from Pet Acoustics' Pet Tunes Bluetooth® speaker and placed near the dog. The canines for the test were provided by Ron Pia, ( thepetcalmer.com ) canine behaviorist in Australia, who facilitated the music study. The dogs were volunteered by their owners to participate, with a stay over in a home where the testing took place. Each dog's daily schedule included rest, walks and play activity. Twenty dogs were monitored, of different ages and breeds which included: West Highland Terrier, Beagle, Long Haired Chihuahua, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, French Bulldog, Lagotto Romagnolo, Pomeranian, English Springer Spaniel, Border Collie, Labradoodle, Poodle and a German Shepherd. The ages ranged from six months to twelve years.

The Results

The stress scores were significantly lower in dogs listening to the music as compared with no music. The Pet Acoustics canine-specific music caused physiological and behavioral changes indicating a significant calmer state for dogs. The pulse rate was lower and HRV was higher in response to music, both being physiological changes associated with less anxiety. The peer reviewed study is published in the Summer Issue of The International Animal Health Journal.

"We're very excited to have our canine music scientifically backed through biometric analysis. This means that Pet Tunes music unequivocally benefits dogs by minimizing stress for separation anxiety, for use in animal shelter environments, to elicit a calmer response to thunderstorms and fireworks, to provide best environments for veterinary hospitals, and to help calm travel anxiety. For pet parents and veterinarians the study answers the question: 'What music can I trust to help keep my dog calm and balanced for health, Pet Acoustics!" Janet Marlow, CEO, Pet Acoustics.

About Pet Acoustics

Pet Acoustics Inc. is a leader in the field of animal hearing, a global award-winning brand since 2009. We continue to innovate clinically tested products that promote behavioral balance for animal well-being. Janet Marlow, Founder, leads breakthrough research in a new field of understanding of how environmental sounds and animal acute hearing affects behavior and health in canines, felines, equines and avines.

