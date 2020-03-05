New Blog Series from McGraw-Hill Gives an Inside Look at the Company's Work Culture

The Behind the Cube series is meant to provide insight into the company's culture and core values, while simultaneously giving employees a chance to share their day-to-day job responsibilities, favorite aspects of McGraw-Hill, and personal interests.

The series, found on the company's Ideas in Education blog, began in November 2019, with the most recent released in February 2020.

Some highlights:

"McGraw-Hill has one of the most open and inclusive cultures I've encountered in my career. We are truly a family that spans the world! Everyone wants to see you grow and it's always about how we can get better together." -Antoinette Moore, Learning Technology Representative in Central Mississippi (November 2019) | To hear more from Antoinette, click here .

"The best part about working at McGraw-Hill is having the autonomy to innovate, excel and pursue projects that are close to my heart." - Dr. Sreyoshi Bhaduri, Senior People Researcher in New York City (December 2019) | To hear more from Sreyoshi, click here .

"McGraw-Hill is such a special and diverse company that offers growth and exposure to different kinds of projects and fields. There are so many opportunities to learn more and everyone I work with has always been supportive of my personal career growth." -Santiago Martinez, LatAm Training Manager in Mexico City (January 2020) | To hear more from Santiago, click here .

"The impact you can have is such a fulfilling feeling, knowing that each conversation you have with a customer could help the next doctor, CEO, or President." -Michael Killian, Learning Technology Representative in Dubuque, IA (February 2020) | To hear more from Michael, click here .

McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw-Hill

(646) 766-2951

[email protected]

SOURCE McGraw-Hill