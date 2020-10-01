New Blue Ammonia Shipment to Japan Paves the Way for Zero Carbon Energy

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the hydrogen power industry "Saudi Arabia Sends World's First Shipment of Blue Ammonia to Japan for Zero Carbon Energy"

A pilot study conducted by the Institute of Energy Economics Japan and Saudi Aramco in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corp has seen the world's first shipment of blue ammonia from Saudi Arabia to Japan to be used in power generation. Blue ammonia is a feedstock for blue hydrogen. The Saudi Japan blue ammonia supply demonstration study focuses on converting hydrocarbons to hydrogen and then to ammonia as well as the capture of associated carbon dioxide emissions. Ammonia derived from renewable sources that create no emissions is known as green ammonia.



Japan has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2030 from 2013 levels, under the Paris climate pact. Since blue ammonia can be burned in a thermal power station without releasing carbon emissions, it has the potential to make a significant contribution to the country's low carbon future. The study also represents a way for Saudi Aramco to demonstrate the potential for hydrocarbons as a source of low carbon hydrogen. Japan will receive 40 tons of blue ammonia in the first shipment.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Saudi Arabia Sends World's First Shipment of Blue Ammonia to Japan for Zero Carbon Energy"



