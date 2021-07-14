New Book 'Be a Real Model-Actor' Shares Helpful Insights About Entertainment Industry
Author Christie Trinwith's new book, which aims to provide helpful information to those who are interested in a career in the entertainment industry, is now available for purchase
Jul 14, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Trinwith, an author based in Manhattan, has released a new book, "Be a Real Model-Actor," published by Barnes & Noble Press. Throughout its pages, the book offers helpful insights about the skills and knowledge needed to embark on a successful career in the entertainment industry.
"If you dream about becoming an award-winning actor, supermodel or Miss Teen USA, for example, my new book shares a range of beneficial information that will help you as you begin to navigate this new, exciting journey," Trinwith said.
Trinwith was born in Monterey, California, and is dedicating her book to her father, William Trinwith.
To purchase "Be a Real Model-Actor," visit this link.
Related Images
be-a-real-model-actor.jpg
BE A REAL MODEL-ACTOR
Cover of Be A Real Model-Actor, The Golden era of New digital revolution of Hollywood entertainments powerful work industry
SOURCE Christie Trinwith
Share this article