New Book By Lorna Graham Puts Legal System On Trial

SCRANTON, Pa., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Judge Plead Guilty in Scheme to Jail Youths for Profit." --New York Times. "Corrupt Kids for Cash Judge Ruined More than 2,000 Lives." --New York Post. "Kids locked up to Help Judges Live it Up." –CNBC.

Sensational headlines in the past decade from major media outlets showed that a terrible crime has taken place. Except for one thing: It isn't true.

No, the headlines are real and there was a court case involving two corrupt judges who broke the law, but a new book, Presumption of Guilt (Hybrid Publishing, May 2019 ISBN: 9781948181402), tells the inside story of how a judge was railroaded, a justice system failed miserably, guilty went free, and the victimized had justice revoked.

Meet Lorna N. Graham, who for 25 years worked as an Assistant United States Attorney in the same Pennsylvania office where the notorious "Kids for Cash" case was prosecuted. She offers many insights on the nation's legal system and makes a strong case for legal reform, based on years of painstaking research, interviews, and firsthand knowledge of the events.

Graham puts the justice system on trial and re-litigates the shocking case that left us without a hero. Her book focuses on a case from a decade ago, where a respected juvenile court judge admitted to committing fraud when he failed to properly account for millions of dollars in jail-building referral fees. But prosecutors then make allegations the judge purposely jailed defendants in exchange for that. Widespread hysterics results and though the prosecutor never provides evidence to support such claims, and the judge is not convicted of those charges, his sentence was meted out as if he had done what was never proven.

Presumption of Guilt shows readers:

How the same factors that allowed for Judge Mark A. Ciavarella, Jr. to be railroaded still exist today.

to be railroaded still exist today. How we have a loophole-filled legal system when it comes to sentencing guidelines.

How much damage was done by the court's misinformed overreaction to allegations of convictions for cash – which were never proven – leading to the dismissal of thousands of juvenile offenders, and victims living in fear and feeling betrayed.

How plea deals can be manipulated or broken by prosecutors – even when someone confesses to a crime.

It is a true-life tale of prosecutorial misconduct, yellow journalism and mass hysteria. This book is sure to ignite a national conversation regarding prosecutorial misconduct and fake news.

Contact Information: MEDIA CONNECT

Brian Feinblum 212-583-2718 brian.feinblum@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Lorna Graham