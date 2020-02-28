New Book by Mike McLeod: The Worst Financial Scandals of the Last Twenty Years: From Madoff to the Coverup of the OptionSellers/INTL FCStone Scandal

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In his latest book, Mike McLeod has expressed his extreme disappointment with the Congressional oversight committees of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

This new book is available in print for $6.99 and the Kindle version is free. It is unique because it contains a letter from the Victim Specialist, FBI, DOJ.

The book discusses the performance of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees after bankruptcy of the introducing broker OptionSellers and the forgiving of the clearing firm INTL FCStone of any blame.

As discussed in the book, the integrity of these clearing firms is what makes the markets work. The House and Senate Agriculture Committees have at stake their jurisdiction over this field of law. If they don't use it, they should let other committees have it. Perhaps it should go to the committees with oversight responsibility for the SEC.

In his book, McLeod calls for the current CFTC Chairman, Heath Tarbert, to come before their Committees. The questionable activities took place during the term of his predecessor, Chairman Giancarlo, who is now a Washington lawyer and lobbyist with a huge law firm.

McLeod points out that the CFTC was started because he was the young Senate lawyer who drafted the law to establish it in 1974. He states that he has the documents to prove it as well the documents to prove the huge loss he suffered in the second week of November 2018.

He points out that in 2013 the CFTC fined the clearing firm INTL FCStone $1.5 million and forced them to absorb $127 million in losses. However, after the bankruptcy of introducing broker OptionSellers.com the CFTC allowed this firm to charge innocent investors like him for the losses. He has offered to testify before the House and Senate Agriculture Committees.

McLeod shares, "The only Federal agency that has expressed any interest in trying to help me is the FBI, Department of Justice. I received a letter from the Victim Specialist stating that she understood I was a victim of a financial crime. A copy is included in my new book."

The new book is available for $6.99 in print or free as a Kindle book. https://www.amazon.com/Worst-Financial-Scandals-Twenty-Years/dp/170259081X

