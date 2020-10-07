New book combines faith and science to prove health benefits of mindfulness

Spiritual Practices for the Brain offers mindfulness techniques, backed by scientific study and traditional Christian faith, to help lower stress, strengthen your spirituality, and ultimately live a happier, longer life. By combining her background in neuroscience, positive psychology, and Christianity, Kertz Kernion aims to show the benefits of mindfulness practices for all people.

Rooted in faith and science, it's proven that mindfulness practices, like meditation and prayer can help people reduce stress, live longer, and grow closer to God. Spiritual Practices for the Brain challenges past viewpoints that mindfulness is a distraction from Christianity. The book demystifies the topic while offering evidence that mindfulness practices have always been ingrained in the Christian faith.

Kertz Kernion covers many topics such as, focusing our breath, meditation, living with gratitude, self-compassion, and creativity. All topics include hands-on tips and instruction for how to become more mindful of the world around us, the love God has for us, and the abilities he gives us to live a good and robust life.

Spiritual Practices for the Brain: Caring for Mind, Body, and Soul is available October 1, 2020, on the Loyola Press online store, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and select bookstores. Physical book copies and e-books will be available for purchase.

For more information or to request an interview with an author, please contact Mandy Lemos at [email protected].

About Anne Kertz Kernion

Anne Kertz Kernion is a frequent lecturer and retreat leader, presenting topics that combine neuroscience, positive psychology, and spirituality to groups around the US and Australia. She holds a BS in Environmental Engineering from Penn State, an MA in Theology from Duquesne University, and is currently a graduate student in Positive Psychology at the University of Missouri. Anne is the owner/artist of Cards by Anne, an inspirational greeting card company founded in 1986 (cardsbyanne.com). For fourteen years, Anne taught "Cross-Cultural Understanding of Religious Meaning" at Carlow University, and courses ranging from Chemistry, Environmental Science, and Nutrition, to World Religions and Ethics at the community college level. Her book, "A Year of Spiritual Companionship" was published by SkyLight Paths in 2016. A former Division 1 athlete, she teaches yoga and enjoys biking and hiking. She and her husband Jack have three grown children and six grandchildren.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others.

