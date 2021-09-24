New Book Explains How to Bulletproof Your Family's Wealth and Legacy

First Generation Wealth distills its authors' decades of experience advising prosperous families into three principles: Don't Mistake Wealth for Legacy, Distinguish Between Your Business and the Business of Your Family, and See the World Through the Next Generation's Eyes. "Later generations are often blamed for squandering family wealth, but we challenge that assumption," said Cronje, Balentine's Chief Executive Officer. "First generation wealth creators have a unique responsibility and opportunity to craft their legacy and influence the course of their family's wealth."

In a clear and insightful narrative rich with examples and anecdotes, Balentine and Cronje lay out guiding principles, critical questions, and actionable steps to help ensure the successful transmission of wealth and legacy through generations.

"During our careers, so many of us are so wholly immersed in our companies that we don't take time to think through communication around money within our own families," said Frank Blake, former chairman and CEO of The Home Depot. "First Generation Wealth provides a thoughtful road map to help navigate issues around wealth and legacy."

Written for families of all wealth and complexity levels, First Generation Wealth is a must-have for those who wish to translate wealth into long-term fulfillment and meaning. Published by LINX, the title is available through Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.

Robert Balentine is Chairman of Balentine. He has advised entrepreneurs and business leaders as well as their families for more than 40 years on matters relating to wealth and legacy. A seasoned entrepreneur, Robert has built, bought, and sold businesses, and has counseled clients on managing both their businesses and their wealth. The inaugural recipient of the Metro Atlanta Chamber's 2013 Business Person of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award, Robert is often quoted in publications such as Barron's and Forbes.

Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA®, is a founding partner as well as CEO and chief investment officer of Balentine. Educated as an economist at Cambridge University, Adrian is an active member of the prestigious CFA Institute, presenting frequently on a regional, national, and international level. Adrian is a charter member of TiE Atlanta, an organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship with a focus on giving back to the community. In 2010, the Atlanta Business Chronicle named Adrian one of Atlanta's 40 under 40, an honor designating the region's up-and-coming business and community leaders.

https://balentine.com

www.firstgenerationwealth.com

Disclosures:

Those who provided reviews of First Generation Wealth were not compensated via credits or other benefits from Balentine for his participation.

First Generation Wealth is being made available for informational purposes only. It expresses the views of Robert Balentine and Adrian Cronje as of the date published and such views are subject to change without notice.

No representation, warranty or assurance of any kind, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and Balentine LLC disclaims any liability for use by any party.

Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

