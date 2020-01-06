New Book Explores What Being a Man Means in 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the decade that just ended, once-powerful men such as Roger Ailes, Harvey Weinstein and the late Jeffrey Epstein toppled from their lofty positions after the toxic way they treated women became public. At the same time, women spoke out and continued to make inroads into politics and other traditionally male preserves.

And while this may be unsettling for some men, it is a good thing, notes Destin Gerek, an internationally recognized expert on masculinity, male sexuality and male empowerment. As he points out in his new book, The Evolved Masculine: Be The Man The World Needs & The One She Craves (Archetypal Publishing), "We are living in a time in which notions of masculinity and femininity and the roles of men and women are being questioned and have become more fluid than ever before. … Increasingly powerful women have necessitated men to rethink their own role: These radical changes have become increasingly uncomfortable for us as men. They have forced us to look within, reassess our own outdated programming, and evolve our understanding of masculinity and what it means to be a man."

Gerek's book aims to fill that void even as it chronicles his own transformative search for the answers to what is masculinity, what is the beauty and good in it, and what qualities and values it adds to men's lives.

Praise for The Evolved Masculine

"Destin Gerek is THE most informed and skillful educator of conscious masculinity today. During a daunting era for the modern man, he fearlessly leads them out of confusion and into clarity, power, and purpose. His wisdom is the guidance every man should have if he wants to play a bigger game." – Eva Clay, LCSW, clinical sexologist and founder of the Institute of Intimacy Arts

"This book takes real risks. Destin plumbs the depths of his own story (and psyche) to offer a path to any person ready for reinvention. … The Evolved Masculine turns the idea of authenticity on its head, and arrives, surprisingly, at a place of vulnerable and authentic being for men." – Boysen Hodgson communications director, ManKind Project USA

"I could hardly put it down. … I feel greater understanding and compassion for men as a result of reading The Evolved Masculine."– KC Baker, founder, WomanSpeak, Inc.

About the Author

Destin Gerek is a globally recognized leading voice in masculinity, sexuality, and personal empowerment. He is founder and CEO of The Evolved Masculine, a pioneering coaching and training company for men and an international speaker and hosts a podcast by the same name.

