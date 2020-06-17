New Book from Chris Navarro Studio, "The Art of Rodeo" Aims to Hearten Those Missing Out on Summer Rodeos

CASPER, Wyo., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With all the large summer rodeos being canceled by COVID 19 you can still get your rodeo fix with The Art of Rodeo, a book featuring the works of artists sculptor Chris Navarro from Casper, WY, painter Brandon Bailey and photographer Randy Wagner from Cheyenne, WY. The Art of Rodeo tells the many facets and stories of rodeo using drawings, paintings, sculptures and photography to express the excitement, danger and passion of the sport. Focusing on the legend and history of Wyoming's Cheyenne Frontier Days, the book tells the early days of rodeo to the present.

The Art Of Rodeo by Chris Navarro The Art Of Rodeo back cover

Released June 2020 the hardbound book is 272 pages with over 600 images. These spectacular images were edited from viewing over 20,000 photos, many dating back over 100 years. The book covers the stories and history of legendary figures of rodeo: horses like Steamboat, Midnight and outstanding cowboys, Jackson Sundown, Bill Picket, Freckles Brown, Larry Mahan, Lane Frost and many others.

National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY, a former bull and bronc rider, still competes in team roping. Sculpting professionally since 1986, he is best known for his many large public sculptures throughout the country including the Champion Lane Frost Monument at CFD.

Painter Brandon Bailey, from Cheyenne, WY, claims Western art came naturally to him. He rode bulls competitively and rode for the LCCC rodeo team.

Randy Wagner is also from Cheyenne, WY and has been photographing the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo and designed the photo pit for CFD. The photo pit at CFD revolutionized rodeo photography by allowing a photo lens to be set inches above ground level thereby capturing great action rodeo shots.

REVIEWS

"Pure excellence! Every turn of the page brings such anticipation of what rodeo moment will unfold next. A true western treasure is found in the Art of Rodeo." On the back cover you have..."My goal is for you to pick this book up and not be able to put it down "Well, your goal will be reached with everyone who picks it up! Thank you, my friend" - Bill Putnam director - The Bull Riding Hall of Fame

"WOW! Goal accomplished - can't put it down!" - Paulette Moss - Publisher The WRANGLER Horse & Rodeo News

More information about the book can be found at https://www.chrisnavarro.com/artofrodeo/ and in this 3-minute video: https://youtu.be/9Iue8Xc4Rig

For further information contact:

Chris Navarro Studio

5231 Squaw Creek Rd

Casper, WY 82604

307-259-7305

[email protected]

www.chrisnavarro.com

SOURCE Chris Navarro Studio

Related Links

http://www.chrisnavarro.com

