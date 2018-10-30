New book highlights contributions of Muslims

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book that details the contributions of Muslims to many important spheres of American life will be released on October 31.

Written by award-winning journalist Lekan Oguntoyinbo, I, Too, Am America: Stories of 50 Amazing American Muslims, highlights achievements of members of the Muslim faith including, business, science, health, sports, entertainment and public service.

Readers will meet winners of the Nobel Prize, the Oscar, the Emmy, the Pulitzer and the National Medal of Science. Also profiled are an astronaut, Olympic medalists, NBA stars, comedians, movie stars, elected officials and business magnates.

Among them:

Actor Mahershala Ali, who in 2017 became the first Muslim to win an Oscar

Business tycoon Anousheh Ansari , who was the first female space tourist and the first person to blog from space

Self-made billionaire and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan

Musician, producer and social media megastar DJ Khaled

Ilhan Omar , who came to the United States as a child from a United Nations refugee camp in Africa , and in 2016 became the first Somali-American elected to a state legislature

I, Too, Am America also offers a snapshot of the collective contributions of Muslims to this land dating back hundreds of years, including music, the armed services, law enforcement and other types of public service.

Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and president of the Rochester, New York-based M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, called I, Too, Am America "invaluable as a resource and as a testament to Muslim enterprise."

Amir Hussain, a professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University and author of Muslims and the Making of America, said the book "belongs in every American Muslim home, as well as in the homes of those who would like to know more about their Muslim neighbors."

Both the paperback and electronic editions of the book will be available on Amazon, among other outlets.

About Lekan Oguntoyinbo

Lekan Oguntoyinbo is a Dallas-based journalist. A veteran of several major daily newspapers, including the Detroit Free Press and the Cleveland Plain Dealer, his work has appeared in more than 100 newspapers and magazines, including The Washington Post, Newsweek, and Sports Illustrated.

