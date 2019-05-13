New Book is A Solution To The Insane Culture Affecting Youth Sports

OAKLAND, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Patton has published his 12th book since 2013: The Athlete Centered Coach. Bill is a maverick leader in the sports industry with 30 years-experience coaching. He is a Catalyst with the Sports Energy Consciousness Group. All of his books can be found here.

The Athlete Centered Coach: 107 Reasons It's All About Them Bill Patton, Author

The majority of athletes are dissatisfied with the conditions of their training. 70% of youth athletes quit sports by the age of 13. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/parenting/wp/2016/06/01/why-70-percent-of-kids-quit-sports-by-age-13/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.4e60206262d4. Outcomes in life for student/athletes are far better than for those who quit sports.

The Athlete Centered Coach debuted as the #1 new release in Sports Coaching on Amazon. Frank Giampaolo, best-selling author, international coach, praises the book, "The Athlete Centered Coach by Bill Patton is a monumental effort which is sure to help upgrade the coaching software. This book is way ahead of what many coaches are doing and can lead the way. Want to be a complete coach? If so, read this book!"

Along with practical advice for coaches, taking an unconventional approach to common problems, this work handles difficult issues like violent athletes, sexual predation, and gender bias in the coaching ranks. Every chapter brings a mindful approach to every aspect of working with athletes.

There is a glacial revolution going on in coaching, and this work seeks to accelerate that pace. "The 401 pages and 125,000 words are not exhaustive, but they sure felt that way writing it," plainly states Coach Patton. There are personal stories of real moments coaching, along with analysis of well-known coaches and athletes. Guest chapters include notable sports psychologists and a civil rights attorney, which are all written in a conversational tone.

An Athlete Centered coach would never ignore significant character issues in athletes, would notice if their athlete had been the victim of abuse, and would hold sacred the role of student/athlete.

Stories in the book include times that unlikely championships were won, players teams and coaches faced significant adversity, then used that as a springboard to success or simply languished in a failure of their own choosing. Many unconventional points of wisdom are shared that are light years beyond the 'my way or the highway' coach.

