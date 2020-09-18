NEW BOOK Jiu-jitsu and Life: Lessons Learned On and Off the Mat is impacting readers all across the country

Readers have responded very favorably to the impactful message Jiu-jitsu and Life. The book has been given a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon. The response both online and in the local community has been incredibly positive. The stories and lessons outlined in each chapter offer great insight to current and would be entrepreneurs. Whether a martial arts school owner or just someone who seeks to better understand the struggle of business, Jiu-jitsu and Life gives the reader an entertaining and vulnerable look at what it takes to succeed.

But the book is not just about martial arts business. There is something for everyone. The real value is in the life lessons outlined in each chapter. Much of the content outlines the numerous failures and hardships that Travis encountered on his way toward constructing a successful martial arts school. Story by story, lesson by lesson, Travis illustrates a blueprint for finding purpose and meaning. Through discipline, work ethic, passion and a desire to help others, we can all find our "why" for what we do each and every day.

Jiu-jitsu and Life: Lessons Learned On and Off the Mat is an inspirational read that will fuel its readers to get up and take action toward reaching their goals.

For more information on Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy please visit www.TeamTooke.com or call 281-955-7300. For more videos from Travis Tooke check out https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgVVs1Lk2rhm3dSnLIVy9fQ?view_as=subscriber.

