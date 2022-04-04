New Book Launch Stimulates the Senses Through Authentic Lesbian Erotica

Ro Smith provides stories that are unforgivable to the senses

HOUSTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro Smith brings you LITTLE BOOK OF QUICKIES: Lustful Desires. The 3rd book of the LITTLE BOOK OF QUICKIES Series. Credited as her best work yet, Ro Smith takes readers on a tasteful, authentic journey of love, intimacy, and lust as readers explore their innermost desires.

Ro Smith Little Book Of Quickies Series

A Call To Self-Empowerment

The driving force behind Ro Smith's self-published books which are available on Amazon (Paperback $11.99 and Kindle $6.95) was the realization that sex was still so taboo to speak and read about, yet so many women suffered in silence with desires they had yet to fulfil. This is particularly true for lesbians from the black community, in a society where being gay is still very much a taboo. Ro Smith was dismayed to learn that black lesbian writers are still today highly underrepresented. Growing up in a Christian household, Ro Smith was a bit nervous to write books pertaining to the unspoken sexual desires of lesbian women. However, through courage and a little push from friends, Ro Smith decided to begin her journey of writing.

A voice For Women

Exploring desires of women who desire women, with three self-published books in her "Little Book Of Quickies" Series, Ro smith seems to have won the heart of many with her unique style of descriptive narration.

"Last night, I opened her up and spoke her soul's love language." -Ro Smith

With over 200 verified Amazon reviews, she speaks passionately about reading feedback and personal messages in her inbox as a source of motivation to write more, so she can inspire more people.

In her words, "… when women inbox me and tell me that reading my books have heated their own sex life… I always tell them to continue exploring and embracing newfound pleasures. Sex is so much deeper than the act itself…" Readers are thrilled by what they described as exceptional style of creating imageries with powerful quotes like,

"My words stimulate her beneath the threshold of her consciousness. Her involuntary response to my stimuli is the reason I write."-Ro Smith

Women of all sexual orientations have described her writing as being highly evocative. Ro Smith is currently working on her next writing project.

