New Book Limitless Expansion Secrets Teaches Entrepreneurs How to Build a Business While Maintaining Optimal Physical and Mental Health

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By offering a guide for how to tackle the challenge of building a business without negatively impacting their physical and mental health, the recently released book Limitless Expansion Secrets aims to help entrepreneurs achieve the success they seek while maintaining quality of life. Written by Trey Carmichael, founder of Virtually Limitless and CEO of Carmichael Business Solutions and LimitlessWare, along with other contributing authors, Limitless Expansion Secrets offers practical business advice based on the experiences of thriving entrepreneurs. The book also provides a step-by-step guide on how to implement the simple foundations necesssary to grow both professionally and personally. Limitless Expansion Secrets is available for purchase as an eBook, paperback and hardcover on Amazon. The eBook is 99 cents while the paperback and hardcover is $12.99.

Limitless Expansion Secrets Book Cover

"In today's business landscape, there's the idea that success takes hustle, long hours, and eventually burnout. But following this misguided path can lead to high levels of stress and anxiety that affects an entrepreneur's performance. The ripples of this effect could negatively impact your company's ability to grow, your own ability to lead, and your overall quality of life," said Carmichael. "Limitless Expansion Secrets aims to help entrepreneurs break out of this cycle to effectively achieve success in their professional lives, without having to sacrifice their health and personal lives while doing so."

Limitless Expansion Secrets will teach entrepreneurs:

How to perform at the highest levels personally and in your business

How to build and maintain an ecosystem that actually works together

How to keep up with all these "gurus"

How to position yourself as the expert influencer

How to sell online

How to get other people to sell your stuff online

And finally what you need to be focusing on in order to scale to seven figures

The contributing authors for Limitless Expansion Secrets are Justine Mader, Andrea Adams Miller, Ariel Szilagyi, Ashley Gunther, Robert Segelquist, Richard Kahanek, Bryce Vance, Andrew Napier, and Kyle Gese.

About Virtually Limitless

Founded by Trey Carmichael, Virtually Limitless is both a resource and a community for entrepreneurs. It combines the Virtually Limitless Podcast, which features interviews with thriving entrepreneurs and experts in their fields, and the Virtually Limitless Entrpreneur Community, a private Facebook group for entrepreneurs and professionals to network and grow together. For more information on Virtually Limitless, please visit TreyCarmichael.us .

Media Contact

Bryce Vance

[email protected]

(208) 629-9216

SOURCE Trey Carmichael

Related Links

http://www.TreyCarmichael.us

