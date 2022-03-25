New Book Makes the Case for Yoga in the Firehouse

The Conscious Warrior Delivers Data & Understanding of First Responder Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Shannon McQuaide and Fire Engineering Books announce the release of The Conscious Warrior: Yoga for Firefighters & First Responders. It's the true story of a firefighter's daughter who fulfilled an important mission in creating and delivering FireFlex Yoga into the firehouse to support the physical and mental wellbeing of first responder warrior culture.

The Conscious Warrior: Yoga for Firefighters & First Responders

The Conscious Warrior brings together research and inspiring stories from firefighters in the trenches, plus 100+ illustrated postures with detailed yoga instructions. Based on four years of data from courses delivered in the apparatus bays of fire stations across the Bay Area, the book shows the ROI of integrating yoga as a measurable wellness initiative.

In the book's foreword, Lexipol's Dr. David Black says, "Providing our nation's heroes with innovative wellness support is precisely what Shannon is committed to achieving on a large scale. Because the trauma of the job is foreseeable and the risks are known, these are predictable outcomes. Therefore, we must be relentlessly proactive in providing innovative and high-quality wellness tools."

With a background in science, trauma-informed yoga, and a master's degree in leadership, McQuaide makes the case that FireFlex helps first responders learn how to strengthen their bodies, breath, and interoceptive mind-body awareness, creating stronger resilience and decision-making under pressure.

Battalion Chief Jason Golden, who's practiced FireFlex Yoga for years, said, "We are constantly in a state of hyper-awareness and it's important we find time to slow down. I have learned to do this by regulating my breath. Now when I hear the tones go off, I take a deep breath and feel my body calming down. This helps me think more clearly when I have to make decisions that will affect my crew and the public."

Growing up in a fire family, McQuaide understands the urgency, "We can't expect first responders to see the level of human tragedy and violence each day without some long-term consequences. They need a framework to process their experiences, one that is tactical, visceral, and scientific. This is why yoga belongs in the firehouse."

Division Chief David Dolson said, "As a firefighter and a yoga teacher, I can attest to the practices recommended in this book. The Conscious Warrior explains sound yoga methods in a relatable, accessible, and particularly personal way."

Shannon McQuaide is an entrepreneur, yoga teacher, certified functional movement trainer, and wellbeing coach. She has a master's degree in transformative leadership and spiritual psychology. She delivers professional development for corporations, teachers, municipalities, and first responder agencies.

In 2014, McQuaide founded FireFlex Yoga, a wellness program for first responders to mitigate stress and on-the-job injuries. It's the only yoga program for firefighters that gathers quantitative data before/after a series of classes to measure results of fundamental movement patterns and interoception. The data consistently demonstrates improvement for a high majority of firefighters. Please visit FireFlexYoga.com and connect with Shannon on LinkedIn .

