New Book, MILLIONAIRE MOM: $5K TO $6.5MM, Shares Single Mom's Real Estate Investment Story and Helps Others Realize Their Dreams of Financial Freedom

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Single mom turned real estate investment coach Terry Records debuts her first book MILLIONAIRE MOM: $5K TO $6.5MM in time for Mother's Day and in conjunction with her "Rent It, Flip It, or Run" Road Show. Records shares her own story of rags to riches and shows smart strategies she learned in real estate investment to help others realize their dreams of financial freedom.

"Millionaire Mom $5K to $6.5MM: Real Estate Investing (You Can, Too!)" tells the story of single mom turned millionaire Terry Records. She shares both her personal journey and her "how-to" step-by-step guide to help other women realize their own dreams of financial freedom. Publishing just in time for Mother's Day, it's a great gift to show your mom (or the lady in your life) that she's worth millions to you. Give the gift of financial serenity with Terry Records' new book sharing simple strategies in real estate investing.

Millionaire Mom provides an easy-to-follow "how to" guide for anyone – from novice single moms to seasoned real estate investors – wanting to grow their wealth and take control of their finances. Records lays out a path to personal financial possibilities that are attainable no matter what someone's current financial situation might be. Records shares her step-by-step process based on her 30 years as an entrepreneur in the real estate and investing world.

"On my own road to financial freedom, I've experienced all the self-doubt, risk-taking, mistakes, and, ultimately, rewards of smart investing in real estate," said Records. "I've taken what I've learned and put it into my book to help other 'regular people' make the most of their hard-earned dollars and grow their own bank accounts, no matter who they are or what their budgets might be."

Records works with people in one-on-one real estate investment coaching as well as in group educational settings and online free tools and DIY courses. Records will be appearing live in select cities nationwide, promoting her book and her "Rent It, Flip It, or Run" Road Show. Learn more about all real estate investing classes at www.rentfliprun.com. Find out where Terry will be live and reserve your FREE seat at one of her real estate investing workshops by visiting www.terryandjason.com/roadshow.

Millionaire Mom is available on Amazon. The first chapter is offered for FREE at www.terryandjason.com/millionairemom.

Terry Records, author of Millionaire Mom: $5K to $6.5MM Real Estate Investing (You Can, Too!) is an entrepreneur and real estate investor, as well as an educator and financial coach. To learn more, visit www.terryandjason.com or follow Terry on Facebook www.facebook.com/recordsresults.

